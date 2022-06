Franco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ehire Adrianza picks up a start at third base while Franco sits after going 2-for-11 with a home run and two RBI while he was in the lineup for each of Washington's last three contests. Franco owns an unremarkable .649 OPS over 294 plate appearances on the season, but he doesn't appear to be in imminent danger of losing hold of an everyday role.