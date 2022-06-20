Franco went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks and a run in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.

Franco recorded his second multi-hit performance in the last three games while also homering for the first time since June 10. The 29-year-old has struggled to produce runs recently, as he had just one RBI and no runs over the nine games leading up to Sunday's win. He's maintained consistent playing time, but Alcides Escobar (hamstring) will likely see some at-bats once he's ultimately cleared to return.