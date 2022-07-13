site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Maikel Franco: Not in lineup for Game 2
Franco isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Franco started in the first game of the doubleheader and went 0-for-2 during the loss. He'll get a breather while Ehire Adrianza starts at the hot corner and bats seventh.
