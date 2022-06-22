Franco isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Franco is receiving a rare day off after he went 2-for-10 with a homer, three RBI, two runs and two walks over the last three games. Ehire Adrianza is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
