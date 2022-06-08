Franco isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Franco is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's hit .387 with a homer, a double, four runs and four RBI, but he'll rest during Wednesday's matchup. Ehire Adrianza will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
