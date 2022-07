Franco went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

With the Nationals down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Franco made things interesting by taking Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen deep for a solo shot, but the comeback fell short. It was Franco's first homer in July and eighth of the year to go along with a poor .234/.264/.359 slash line through 84 games, but Washington's lack of alternatives at the hot corner should keep the 29-year-old in the lineup.