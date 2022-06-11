Franco went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Brewers.
His fourth-inning blast off Aaron Ashby put the Nationals ahead for good on the night. Franco also committed two errors, giving him nine on the year, but in most fantasy formats his defensive lapses only matter when they impact his playing time. On the season, the 29-year-old is slashing .269/.291/.401 with five homers, 20 runs and 28 RBI through 59 games.
