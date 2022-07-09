site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Maikel Franco: Takes seat Saturday
Franco isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Franco started in the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout. However, Ehire Adrianza will take over at the hot corner and bat ninth Saturday.
