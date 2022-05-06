Franco went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

The veteran third baseman is on a bit of a tear, posting five multi-hit performances over the last 12 games and slashing .306/.333/.449 with a homer, four doubles, four RBI and six runs. Franco has credited an improved offseason diet and routine for his rebound from a career-worst 2021 campaign, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports, and the 29-year-old has lost over 25 pounds from last year's playing weight. "I feel great about it," Franco said. "The way that I look, the way that I play is different. I feel like I always have more energy. It's been great so far."