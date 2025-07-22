German is slashing .263/.478/.505 with six home runs, 17 steals, a 21.3 percent walk rate and an 18.4 percent strikeout rate through 33 games in the Dominican Summer League.

German signed out of the Dominican Republic for $400K in January, so he was a notable signee but not a highly-touted one. A switch hitter who is listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, German's stat line in his age-17 season looks pretty promising, as he's showing a keen eye to go with power and speed. There hasn't been any reports on jaw-dropping under-the-hood data, but German's surface-level stats make him a worthwhile flyer in dynasty leagues.