Reynolds went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Monday's win over the Padres.

It's his second two-homer performance in five games since being added to the Nats' roster to fill in for Ryan Zimmerman (back), giving Reynolds an absurd .444/.500/1.167 slash line through his first 20 at-bats this season. Zimmerman wasn't expected to miss too much action, but the club will probably give him all the recovery time he needs with Reynolds tearing the cover off the ball in his absence. How the playing time at first base shakes out when Zimmerman returns -- Matt Adams has cooled down but is also in the mix -- could be one of the first big tests of new manager Dave Martinez's tenure.