Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Blasts two more homers Monday
Reynolds went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Monday's win over the Padres.
It's his second two-homer performance in five games since being added to the Nats' roster to fill in for Ryan Zimmerman (back), giving Reynolds an absurd .444/.500/1.167 slash line through his first 20 at-bats this season. Zimmerman wasn't expected to miss too much action, but the club will probably give him all the recovery time he needs with Reynolds tearing the cover off the ball in his absence. How the playing time at first base shakes out when Zimmerman returns -- Matt Adams has cooled down but is also in the mix -- could be one of the first big tests of new manager Dave Martinez's tenure.
More News
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Pair of homers in Nationals debut•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Making first start with Washington•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Recalled from Syracuse•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Inks minor-league deal with Nats•
-
Mark Reynolds: No momentum for Colorado reunion•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Sits out Sunday•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...