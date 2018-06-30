Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's rout of the Phillies.

The homer was his seventh of the year, but his first in June. With Daniel Murphy shifted over to first base until he's comfortable again defensively at the keystone, Reynolds has seen his playing time crater, and he's started only two of the past seven games. Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) and Matt Adams (finger) are also inching closer to returns from the disabled list, so Reynolds' window for fantasy value appears ready to draw to a close within the next couple of weeks -- and potentially his tenure with the Nats entirely.