Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Clubs seventh homer Friday
Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's rout of the Phillies.
The homer was his seventh of the year, but his first in June. With Daniel Murphy shifted over to first base until he's comfortable again defensively at the keystone, Reynolds has seen his playing time crater, and he's started only two of the past seven games. Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) and Matt Adams (finger) are also inching closer to returns from the disabled list, so Reynolds' window for fantasy value appears ready to draw to a close within the next couple of weeks -- and potentially his tenure with the Nats entirely.
More News
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Blasts two more homers Monday•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Pair of homers in Nationals debut•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Making first start with Washington•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Recalled from Syracuse•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Inks minor-league deal with Nats•
-
Mark Reynolds: No momentum for Colorado reunion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...