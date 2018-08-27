Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Crushes pinch-hit grand slam
Reynolds came on as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of Sunday's 15-0 rout over the Mets and stayed in the game at second base, going 1-for-1 with a grand slam and a second run scored.
He was hit by a pitch in his other plate appearance. The blast was Reynolds' 11th homer of the year, but the bigger takeaway might be his sudden second-base eligibility in deep fantasy leagues that require only one game played at a position to qualify. The veteran slugger's playing time will still be limited behind Ryan Zimmerman, but if Zimmerman were to break down again, Reynolds could have significant value down the stretch.
