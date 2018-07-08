Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Goes off for two homers, 10 RBI
Reynolds went 5-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three runs scored and 10 RBI in Saturday's win over the Marlins.
This was after Reynolds hit a walkoff, pinch-hit homer Friday. He lifted his slash line from .257/.330/.505 to .292/.358/.594 with Saturday's performance. While that's a great line, Reynolds has been playing primarily on the short side of a platoon at first base and his at-bats in that role could take a hit after the break with Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) inching closer to a return.
