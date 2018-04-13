Reynolds agreed to a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Reynolds will be resigned to signing a minor-league deal two weeks into the season after slugging 30 homers and driving in 97 runs for the Rockies in 2017. He'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Syracuse where he'll provide valuable corner-infield depth for the Nationals moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories