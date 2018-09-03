Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Knocks in two vs. Milwaukee
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Reynolds plated a pair of runs in the third inning on a single to center field, but the Nationals would cough up the lead in the fifth inning and lose the series finale. The 35-year-old first baseman has slugged 12 home runs and driven in 36 through 67 games in 2018, although Ryan Zimmerman will likely draw the majority of the starts at first base down the stretch of the regular season.
