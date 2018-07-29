Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Logs fourth straights start
Reynolds will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Marlins.
Anthony Rendon missed the previous three games while on the paternity list and will be sidelined again Sunday after being transferred to the family medical leave list, paving the way for Reynolds to draw his fourth straight start at the hot corner. It's uncertain when Rendon will be ready to rejoin the club, so Reynolds could make for a quality short-term roster option in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues while he's seeing regular at-bats. Reynolds has supplied an .887 OPS across 150 plate appearances on the season.
