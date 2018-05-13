Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Making first start with Washington
Reynolds will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
After being added to the Nationals' active roster a day earlier, Reynolds didn't have to wait long for his first appearance, which will come at Chase Field, the place he called home from 2007 to 2009. Though the 34-year-old Reynolds is coming off a productive campaign with the Rockies in which he slashed .267/.352/.487 while swatting 30 home runs, it's uncertain if he'll be in store for much more than a part-time role with Washington. Matt Adams will pick up the start in left field Sunday, but he's likely to see most of his time at first base while Ryan Zimmerman (back) is on the disabled list, blocking Reynolds' path to consistent at-bats.
More News
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Recalled from Syracuse•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Inks minor-league deal with Nats•
-
Mark Reynolds: No momentum for Colorado reunion•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Sits out Sunday•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...