Reynolds will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

After being added to the Nationals' active roster a day earlier, Reynolds didn't have to wait long for his first appearance, which will come at Chase Field, the place he called home from 2007 to 2009. Though the 34-year-old Reynolds is coming off a productive campaign with the Rockies in which he slashed .267/.352/.487 while swatting 30 home runs, it's uncertain if he'll be in store for much more than a part-time role with Washington. Matt Adams will pick up the start in left field Sunday, but he's likely to see most of his time at first base while Ryan Zimmerman (back) is on the disabled list, blocking Reynolds' path to consistent at-bats.