Reynolds is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Those hoping that Reynolds' huge 5-for-5, 10-RBI performance July 7 against the Marlins would translate to an uptick in playing time have been sorely disappointed, as he's started just two of the Nationals' last eight games. Matt Adams remains Washington's primary first baseman, though he'll cede starts at the position to Reynolds when lefties are on the hill for the opposition.