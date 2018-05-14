Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Pair of homers in Nationals debut
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
He was successful at the plate last year with the Rockies, hitting .267/.352/.487 with 30 home runs, and was promoted from Triple-A prior to this game. He could continue to see fairly steady playing time while Ryan Zimmerman (back) is on the disabled list, although he will occasionally make way for Matt Adams (who started in left field Sunday) at first base when the Nationals want to prioritize outfield defense.
