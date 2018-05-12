Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Recalled from Syracuse
Reynolds joined the Nationals prior to Saturday's game, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Reynolds was called up due to Ryan Zimmerman's placement on the 10-day DL with a back injury. With Zimmerman on the shelf, Reynolds will back up Matt Adams at first base. Over 10 games with Triple-A Syracuse after joining the organization in mid-April, Reynolds has hit .231/.286/.333 with one home run and four RBI.
