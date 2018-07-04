Reynolds will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Due in part to Daniel Murphy getting increasingly comfortable with manning the keystone in addition to the Nationals facing left-handed starting pitchers in back-to-back days, Reynolds will be included in the lineup at first base for the fifth time in six games. Over the preceding four starts, Reynolds has rewarded the Nationals with six hits -- including a home run -- and four walks, but those solid showings aren't likely enough to lock into steady playing time. With Matt Adams (finger) returning from the disabled list Wednesday, Reynolds will likely settle into the short side of a platoon at first base for the time being. Playing time will be harder to come by for both players when Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) comes off the DL, perhaps at some point shortly before the All-Star break.