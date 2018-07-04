Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Sees surge in starts
Reynolds will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Due in part to Daniel Murphy getting increasingly comfortable with manning the keystone in addition to the Nationals facing left-handed starting pitchers in back-to-back days, Reynolds will be included in the lineup at first base for the fifth time in six games. Over the preceding four starts, Reynolds has rewarded the Nationals with six hits -- including a home run -- and four walks, but those solid showings aren't likely enough to lock into steady playing time. With Matt Adams (finger) returning from the disabled list Wednesday, Reynolds will likely settle into the short side of a platoon at first base for the time being. Playing time will be harder to come by for both players when Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) comes off the DL, perhaps at some point shortly before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Clubs seventh homer Friday•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Blasts two more homers Monday•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Pair of homers in Nationals debut•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Making first start with Washington•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Recalled from Syracuse•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Inks minor-league deal with Nats•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...