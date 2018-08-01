Reynolds supplied a pinch-hit three-run home run Tuesday in the Nationals' 25-4 win over the Mets.

Reynolds made his fourth consecutive start at third base in the Nationals' previous game Sunday against Miami, but he was held out of the lineup Tuesday after Anthony Rendon (personal) was activated from the family medical leave list. The move to the bench didn't hinder Reynolds' productivity, as he took infielder-turned-pitcher Jose Reyes deep for his 11th home run of the season. With a .909 OPS, Reynolds has been exceptionally productive in a limited sample of plate appearances, but he won't have a clear path to consistent playing time while Rendon, Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams are all healthy.

