Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Smacks two-run homer
Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run, a single and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Reynolds gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead with his two-run shot in the fourth inning, but they weren't able to hold the lead against the Cubs on Thursday night. Reynolds doesn't draw regular playing time, but he does have multiple hits in his last two starts. He now has a .268 average with 13 HR and 38 RBI over 192 plate appearances in 2018.
More News
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Knocks in two vs. Milwaukee•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Crushes pinch-hit grand slam•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Slugs pinch-hit homer•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Logs fourth straight start•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: On bench again•
-
Nationals' Mark Reynolds: Goes off for two homers, 10 RBI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...