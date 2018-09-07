Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run, a single and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Reynolds gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead with his two-run shot in the fourth inning, but they weren't able to hold the lead against the Cubs on Thursday night. Reynolds doesn't draw regular playing time, but he does have multiple hits in his last two starts. He now has a .268 average with 13 HR and 38 RBI over 192 plate appearances in 2018.