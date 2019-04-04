Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Held back to begin season
Denaberg will begin the season at extended spring training, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
The Nats' No. 4 fantasy prospect, and the organization's top pitching prospect, Denaberg is being brought along slowly after missing time in his high school draft year with biceps tendinitis, but there's no indication he's less than 100 percent now. The 19-year-old will have his workload strictly monitored in his first pro campaign, but his fastball and curve both project to be plus, and he could shoot up rankings quickly once he gets assigned to an affiliate.
