Denaburg hasn't pitched in any games for the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate since Aug. 3 while recovering from a shoulder strain, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals don't seem to be viewing the 20-year-old's injury as a serious concern, as he hasn't been officially shut down for the season and remains in the midst of a rehab program. A first-round pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, Denaburg didn't make his professional debut until this season after biceps tendinitis sidelined him shortly after he was selected.