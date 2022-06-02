Denaburg (elbow) has given up four earned runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out seven over five innings across two starts with Single-A Fredericksburg since being activated from the 7-day injured list May 24.

A 2018 first-round pick, Denaburg is back pitching in games again for the first time since 2019 after he underwent shoulder surgery in the winter of 2019 and then had Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2021. Because of his extensive arm injuries, the 21-year-old's workload is expected to be monitored carefully this season.