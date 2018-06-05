Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Selected by Nats with 27th pick
The Nationals have selected Denaburg with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Denaburg combines an athletic, projectable 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame with one of the best fastball/curveball combinations in this class. His curveball is a consistent, plus pitch, that should give pro hitters fits right away in the lower levels of the minors. His fastball is a mid-90s weapon with late life that can touch 97 mph and could even tick up when he gets into pro ball. He missed a month for his Florida high school team this spring with biceps tendinitis, and while his curveball wasn't as sharp when he returned, Denaburg showcased a changeup that looks like a third above-average offering to round out a very solid repertoire. There is some signability risk, as he may be tempted to play football and baseball at the University of Florida, but his upside on the mound should lead to a big enough bonus to convince him to turn pro. Denaburg is one of several high school righties in this class with legitimate frontline upside if he can stay healthy and his stuff continues to develop as expected.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...