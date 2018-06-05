Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Selected by Nats with 27th pick

The Nationals have selected Denaburg with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Denaburg combines an athletic, projectable 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame with one of the best fastball/curveball combinations in this class. His curveball is a consistent, plus pitch, that should give pro hitters fits right away in the lower levels of the minors. His fastball is a mid-90s weapon with late life that can touch 97 mph and could even tick up when he gets into pro ball. He missed a month for his Florida high school team this spring with biceps tendinitis, and while his curveball wasn't as sharp when he returned, Denaburg showcased a changeup that looks like a third above-average offering to round out a very solid repertoire. There is some signability risk, as he may be tempted to play football and baseball at the University of Florida, but his upside on the mound should lead to a big enough bonus to convince him to turn pro. Denaburg is one of several high school righties in this class with legitimate frontline upside if he can stay healthy and his stuff continues to develop as expected.