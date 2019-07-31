Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Struggling in GCL
Denaburg has a 6.27 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB through 18.2 innings for the GCL Nationals.
The 19-year-old is taking his lumps in his first taste of the pros, walking multiple batters in five of his six appearances and coughing up 11 runs in his last three. Denaburg got a late start to the season due to biceps soreness, which could be playing into his control issues, but this is still a disappointing performance from the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Unless he can tighten things up to close out the season, expect his prospect status to take a big hit over the winter.
