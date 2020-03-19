Nationals' Mason Denaburg: To be handled carefully this year
Denaburg (shoulder) will be managed cautiously this year, Byron Kerr of MASNsports.com reports.
He pitched through a shoulder injury in 2019 and it led to horrible results (7.52 ERA, 1.82 WHIP). The goal in 2020 will be for Denaburg to have some success on a light workload before the training wheels come off in 2021. He will likely be assigned to Low-A for his age-20 season whenever the minor-league season gets underway.
