The Nationals recalled Thompson from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Thompson struggled in his first stint with the Nationals this season, posting a 13.50 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 3:6 K:BB over four innings spanning six relief appearances in July. However, he'll get another look in the majors in a corresponding move to MacKenzie Gore landing on the 15-day IL due to left shoulder inflammation. Thompson will likely serve in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen while up with Washington.