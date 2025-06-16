Thompson (elbow) will begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson has been cleared to embark on a rehab assignment after his lone outing in the Florida League Complex on Saturday, when he allowed two hits and struck out two batters in one inning. The 27-year-old right-hander is taking the final steps of his recovery from Tommy John surgery in March of 2024. How Thompson's throwing elbow reacts to extended work in Double-A will determine a timeline for his return to the majors.