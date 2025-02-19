The Nationals placed Thompson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Manager Dave Martinez indicated previously that Thompson had a chance to be ready in time for Opening Day following Tommy John surgery last March. However, the club has elected to proceed cautiously with the reliever, who is now ineligible to return until late May. Thompson's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly-signed Lucas Sims.
