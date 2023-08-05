Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left knee contusion, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Thompson hasn't pitched in a game since July 31, so it's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury. Saturday's starting pitcher Joan Adon was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.
