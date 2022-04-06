Thompson worked 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Mets, allowing one walk and striking out two. He also threw a wild pitch.
Control issues are nothing new for Thompson, who posted a 7:3 K:BB through 5.2 innings this spring after managing a 12.4 percent walk rate in his rookie campaign last year, split between the Padres and Nationals. The 24-year-old right-hander has the stuff to emerge as a high-leverage arm if he can learn to harness it, but for now Thompson will handle a middle relief role for Washington.
