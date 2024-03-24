The Nationals placed Thompson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in early March, so his move to the 60-day IL was an eventuality. Thompson will miss the entire 2024 campaign and is also likely to be out for the first couple months of 2025.
More News
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Undergoing Tommy John surgery•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Getting checked out this week•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Shut down from throwing•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Optioned to Rochester•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Returns from injured list•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Cleared for rehab assignment•