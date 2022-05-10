The Nationals transferred Thompson (biceps) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.
A month after landing on the IL with biceps tendinitis, Thompson hasn't taken any notable steps forward in his recovery from the injury. As a result, the Nationals decided to rule out a return for Thompson for at least one more month, with transaction simultaneously clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for another right-handed reliever in Carl Edwards.
