Thompson (2-1) earned the win in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Twins. He allowed one unearned run on two hits without issuing a walk and striking out four over 2.1 innings.

Thompson allowed the one run after an error on a throw by Riley Adams, but it was another impressive outing for the reliever. He threw 27-of-35 pitches for strikes while earning the win, and Thompson's been able to go more than inning in six of his nine appearances while lowering his ERA to a minuscule 1.15 over 15.2 frames. Thompson's current role doesn't carry much fantasy relevance, but the 25-year-old could earn save opportunities for the Nationals if his strong play continues into the summer months, though he has only one hold so far.