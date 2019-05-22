Adams (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

He suffered a shoulder strain three weeks ago, but is ready to take back over as the primary first baseman while Ryan Zimmerman (foot) is on the injured list. Adams was hitting .291/.310/.545 with three home runs in 20 games prior to hitting the injured list.

