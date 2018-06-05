Adams (foot) is starting at first base and hitting cleanup Tuesday against the Rays, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Adams exited Saturday's game with a bruised foot, but he's good to go after getting a couple of days to rest and recover. The 29-year-old was hitless in his last 10 at-bats prior to suffering the injury, so he'll look to turn things around as he faces Nathan Eovaldi in his first game back.