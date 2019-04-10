Nationals' Matt Adams: Back in action
Adams (hip) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Phillies.
Adams has been limited to pinch-hitting duties for the past week due to a minor hip flexor injury but is finally ready to rejoin the lineup. The veteran slugger, who is hitless with six strikeouts through nine at-bats this season, will look to get things going as he faces right-hander Nick Pivetta in his first game back.
