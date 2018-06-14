Nationals' Matt Adams: Bangs out three hits Wednesday
Adams went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.
His bat has been cooling down, as Adams was just 4-for-20 over his prior nine games coming into Wednesday, but his slash line on the season still stands at .276/.353/.579. Ryan Zimmerman (back) doesn't yet have a timetable for his return, so Adams will continue splitting time at first base with Mark Reynolds for the Nats, although this weekend's series in Toronto could give both players an opportunity to slot into the lineup at the same time with the DH available.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.