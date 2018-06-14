Adams went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

His bat has been cooling down, as Adams was just 4-for-20 over his prior nine games coming into Wednesday, but his slash line on the season still stands at .276/.353/.579. Ryan Zimmerman (back) doesn't yet have a timetable for his return, so Adams will continue splitting time at first base with Mark Reynolds for the Nats, although this weekend's series in Toronto could give both players an opportunity to slot into the lineup at the same time with the DH available.

