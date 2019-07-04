Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 3-1 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is currently on a power surge, as he's belted four homers in his last eight games. He's only hitting .244 but his ISO is nearly .300, as he has 21 extra-base hits, including 13 home runs in only 160 at-bats. Adams also has 36 RBI and 25 runs this year.