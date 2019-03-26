Adams got the start at DH in Monday's exhibition game against the Yankees, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

It's Adams' sixth homer of the spring, sending him into the regular season with a .280/.308/.720 slash line. In fact, an impressive 10 of his 14 hits have gone for extra bases (he also has four doubles). The 30-year-old will primarily be used as a bench bat and DH in interleague play this season while spelling Ryan Zimmerman at first base, but if Zimmerman has trouble staying healthy again, Adams would become a priority pickup in most fantasy formats.