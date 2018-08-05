Nationals' Matt Adams: Clubs 18th homer
Adams went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in a 6-2 win over the Reds during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
He continues to supply solid production, and Adams now has three homers and nine RBI in 13 games since the All-Star break to go along with a .250 (9-for-36) batting average. Until Ryan Zimmerman gets things going at the plate, expect Adams to remain in a timeshare at first base.
