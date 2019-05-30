Adams went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's rout of Atlanta.

His fifth-inning shot off Dan Winkler put the finishing touches on a 14-run explosion for the Nats. Adams is hitting .286 (6-for-21) through six games since coming off the IL, with two of his five homers on the year.

