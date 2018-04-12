Adams went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Braves.

He was the reason the game didn't end in regulation, as the former Cardinal took Arodys Vizcaino deep in the ninth inning to knot the score at 2-2. All four of Adams' hits this season have gone for extra bases (two doubles, two homers) and with Ryan Zimmerman struggling, he could begin to pick up more playing time when a right-hander is on the mound for the opposition.