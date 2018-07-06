Adams went 4-for-5 with three runs in Thursday's comeback win over the Marlins.

Just a day removed from coming back from a lengthy DL stint, Adams came up big and played a major role in the Nationals overcoming a nine-run deficit. Adams had three singles and a double, providing a crucial on-base presence in the middle of an order that could not get anything out of Bryce Harper or Anthony Rendon. Thursday marked Adams' first four-hit game of the season.