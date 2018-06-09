Adams went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 7-5 victory over the Giants.

Adams pushed the lead to five in the second inning after delivering a two-run double. Following Saturday's tilt, he's put together a modest three-game hitting streak with a homer and four RBI. Adams has driven in 36 runs and sports a .930 OPS through 53 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories