Adams went 3-for-5 with a double, run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Rockies.

Adams came through with a two-RBI single during the ninth inning but it ended up being too little too late for the Nationals. The 30-year-old has received infrequent starts at first base but is slashing .297/.289/.595 with two home runs in 37 at-bats.